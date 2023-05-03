I have not retired, says Wokorach

By Johnson Were

Former Rugby Cranes’ captain and Uganda Sevens’ team captain Michael Wokorach has refuted reports that he has retired from international rugby.

Rumours were circulating on social media that he had quit international rugby.

Wokorach, who became team captain in 2009, said he is serving the national sevens team.

“A Luo man just doesn’t retire like that on social media,” Wokorach told Vision Sport.

“People misunderstood my tweet. I was just retiring from captaincy and let others lead and I also follow,” he noted.

Wokorach, popularly known as Gonya, stressed that he is still playing and will be there to guide the new team captain.

The former Heathens’ skipper has led the sevens team in four Commonwealth games and has twice been the team captain for the Uganda team in the 2018 Gold Coast and Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Wokorach believes that the best way to mentor a successor is to work with him and that is why he had to pass on the leadership to Ian Munyani, his former deputy, when he was still active.