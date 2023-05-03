Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Sports I have not retired, says Wokorach
Sports

I have not retired, says Wokorach

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Johnson Were

Former Rugby Cranes’ captain and Uganda Sevens’ team captain Michael Wokorach has refuted reports that he has retired from international rugby.

Rumours were circulating on social media that he had quit international rugby.

Wokorach, who became team captain in 2009, said he is serving the national sevens team.

“A Luo man just doesn’t retire like that on social media,” Wokorach told Vision Sport.

“People misunderstood my tweet. I was just retiring from captaincy and let others lead and I also follow,” he noted.

Wokorach, popularly known as Gonya, stressed that he is still playing and will be there to guide the new team captain.

The former Heathens’ skipper has led the sevens team in four Commonwealth games and has twice been the team captain for the Uganda team in the 2018 Gold Coast and Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Wokorach believes that the best way to mentor a successor is to work with him and that is why he had to pass on the leadership to Ian Munyani, his former deputy, when he was still active. 

You may also like

Who is Dide? Masked rapper claiming to be Premier League footballer 

Defending champion Ayeko ruled out of mountain race champs   

Save River Rwizi 2023 marathon dates set

Jackson “Mia Mia” Mayanja appointed interim KCCA coach

Brazilian footballer Neymar expecting child with model girlfriend

President Museveni congratulates FIFA’s Infantino upon re-election

KCCA’s Morley Byekwaso resigns, blames cliques for exit

Stanbic Uganda Cup: Express humbled by minnows Adjumani 

Bobi Wine documentary scoops two awards

Magogo defends decision of Cranes to play in Egypt

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.