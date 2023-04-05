I have no problem with Bobi Wine; our children are friends- Zuena

By Jeff Andrew Lule

Zuena Kirema, the wife of Moses Ssali aka Bebe Cool, says that their children have not been impacted by the long-standing dispute between their husbands.

Mama Alpha, as she is more widely known, also stated that she personally has nothing against Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, and his family, in an interview.

Kyagulanyi and Ssali were close friends when their musical careers were at their peak, but for reasons that are still unknown, they eventually drifted apart.

The two have been at differences for more than ten years, with Ssali demanding an apology from his pal, who likewise remains undisturbed.

Although Zuena made it clear that she had nothing personally towards Bobi Wines family and person, she claimed that the two know their problems and would eventually settle them because they are adults.

“I don’t have anything personal against Bobi Wine. Nothing I’ve got against him. What has he ever done to me? I don’t have a problem with him,” she noted.

Zuena insists there is no bad blood between hers and Bobi Wine’s family. File Photo

She went on to say that she neither has nothing against Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi because she also has never done anything wrong to her.

“We used to be friends with Barbie, but since our husbands got differences, I wouldn’t say we speak frequently,” she added.

But she asserted that she holds Barbie in the highest regard, both personally and as a mother.

“Barbie has never said anything negative about me or my family, and I respect their family as they do to us,” she said.

On why she doesn’t try to talk to her husband over his differences, Zuena explained that Bebe Cool was an adult and that as a woman she couldn’t do anything about her husband’s conflicts with Bobi Wine.

Zuena maintains that she and Barbie are the best of friends. File photo.

“I leave it to him since he is an adult and is capable of handling it, and even Bobi Wine is a responsible adult. They undoubtedly have justifications for continuing to act in the way they do,” she continued.

“So, you cannot just intervene in their disputes and direct them. They are our men, thus it is none of our business as women if they choose to trade blows,” she added.

Children are friends

Zuena observed that their children remain close friends despite the arguments between their husbands.

“These variances have no impact on our children. They get along well and are close friends. They meet, converse, and text frequently,” she said

She also mentioned how close of friends Solomon Kampala and Alpha Ssali have been since they were young children till now.

“Recently, Solomon wished Alpha luck in a message after he left for a football game. Even when Solomon began to run, Alpha contacted him and said, Eehh….bro….you started running, and Solomon replied him that he was trying. Alpha advised him to strive harder and told him it might be God preparing him for the better,” she noted.

She also mentioned how good of friends and talkers Bobi Wine’s daughter Shalom Kyagulanyi and their daughter Beata Sophie Ssali are.



