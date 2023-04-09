Sunday, April 9, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News I have no plans of giving birth now-Martha Mukisa
Top News

I have no plans of giving birth now-Martha Mukisa

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Martha Mukisa is not different from Sheebah Karungi. At the mention of childbirth, the two will scratch their heads as though they are suffering from dandruff.

In an interview, the “Sango” singer hinted that childbirth is far from her plans at the moment because she is concentrating on her music career.

“No! I have no plans for it now. I will give birth when the time comes. It’s just that now, there is no time for it. I am concentrating on giving you good music at the moment,” she said.

Off her birth issues, Mukisa also gave an insight into her decision to stage her concert this year. She revealed that it was a hard decision but she had to take the step.

“I never thought I would organize a concert but I think and hope it was all God,” she said.

Her concert is dubbed “Martha Mukisa Sisaaga Live In Concert” and is tipped to be held on May 12, 2023.

There has been a debate on social media on whether she is mature enough to stage a concert but the singer is confident that she will make it with songs such as international local, busy, wakigula, vibe yo, tebatukyawa, bikole, ex wo, ntibula, onzita, nkulinze and several more

You may also like

Judas Iscariot is such a loser

Bodaboda thugs strike again, eight arrested

Actress Nisha Kalema urges Uganda Film Festival to pick a leaf from...

Universe pageant winner who dropped out of MUBS joins Netherlands school

David Lutalo ‘belittling’ comments irk Pallaso

Makerere guild elections: Students warned against physical campaigning

Why Alimpa was arrested, released a day later

Bukedde’s Simo Omunene assures revellers of security ahead of Easter carnival

Shakirah leaves Barcelona after Gerard Piqué’s father sends her eviction letter

The real money is in online streams, not stage performances- Bruno K

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.