Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Editor's Picks I have no favorite among my musical sons- Maurice Kirya’s dad  
Editor's Picks

I have no favorite among my musical sons- Maurice Kirya’s dad  

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Mariam Nakalema

Tony Munubi father to singing talents, Maurice Kirya, Elvis Kirya (Vamposs) and Alex Kirya (Saba Saba alias Krazy Native) has no favourite

He supportive a father who has been there for his children, however he claims much as he has an imprint in their careers,  he has no favorite.

“I have no favourite. As far as I am concerned, my sons are the greatest musicians i know and that’s what matters,” he said.

Maurice KIrya blew his dad away with the song Busabala ( file Photo)

Munubi made the revelations at National Theatre during Maurice Kirya’s Up-close and personal show held for fans.  

Munubi revealed that he had always supported his children but in the background. “I am always a background person, but I must confess I am blown away by Maurice Kirya’s voice and the way he connects with his fans.  I am a fan of his Busabala song,” he said.

He also revealed that Kirya’s love for music started at an early stage. “Maurice started loving music and guitar at the age of five years and we didn’t expect him to be a musician. I am pleasantly surprised it turned out this way for him musically,” he said.

You may also like

XFM’s Bangi, Mun G shine at AKa Dope night

The world needs powerful and relatable stories- filmmaker Nathan Magoola

Winnie Nwagi music collaboration launched my solo career – Chozen Blood

Maurice Kirya holds successful ‘up close and personal’ show

Bunyoro based local musician Serena Ti9 rocks Hoima in live concert

UNCC holds mindset change festival for Ugandan creatives

Music, emotions, and surprises at Aziz Azion’s strings of love concert

Zari’s All-White Party returns after last year’s misfortune

GNL Zamba, wife Tamar welcome son

Chameleone claims Nigerian artists fear him

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.
error: Content is protected !!