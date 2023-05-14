Sunday, May 14, 2023
Top News

I have never stopped performing, Exodus clarifies

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Mariam Nakalema 

Gospel singer George Lubega, popularly known as Exodus, has revealed that he has never stopped performing, vowing to release an album and stage a concert this year.

“Most people thought I left music, but no. I was giving space to the younger musicians, but now I am back with a new style of music,” he said.

The Ganja Man hitmaker made the remarks at fellow gospel singer Coopy Bly’s Action Talk concert at Hockey Grounds, Lugogo in Kampala on May 12, where he also performed.

Exodus performing at Coopy Bly’s show at Hockey Grounds, Lugogo on May 12, 2023. Photo b Nicholas Oneal

Exodus thanked Coopy’s fans for turning up in large numbers for the show.

“It’s time to show the world that gospel music is big. I will release my album whose name l will not tell you before November. I am going to stage a concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval in November and that show will make history,” he stated.

On the newly-created Uganda National Musicians Federation, Exodus commended the choice of Pastor Wilson Bugembe as a representative for gospel music.

“Wilson Bugembe has been around for a while and he has tried to push gospel music everywhere, even in bars,” he said.

Exodus noted that Bugembe was called all sorts of names for going to ‘ungodly’ places to reach the captives, meaning he is the right person for the position. 

