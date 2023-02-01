I have never dated sugardaddies – Rahma Pinky

By Hussein Kiganda

Artistes never cease to amaze. Even at the very moment you expect them to be honest, they always choose the obvious lie, and singer Rahma Pinky (Rahma Nanyanzi) has already mastered the game in a few years.

In 2020, the Champion singer revealed that she was married to a sugar daddy who had promised to take her for higher education in the US, but things didn’t turn her way. The story went viral on social media and on most local broadcasters.

Well, either she was making up the story or she is trying to prove her innocence now. In an interview, the singer has rubbished claims that she dates old men for survival.

Since she left Jeff Kiwa’s Team No Sleep, word on the streets has had it that the young singer has been surviving on serving herself to old men. Without revealing her source of cash, she denied the allegations and reasoned that a bunch of haters are aiming at burying her career before she takes the ladders to success.

“I have never dated or slept with an old man or sugar daddy. I can’t stop people from speaking, I will always listen to whatever they say, but no truth. I am a young girl and I have a bright future ahead of me. No word is going to put me down,” Rahma Pinky said.

She noted that she is old enough to choose whoever she wants to chill with, but maintained she is not having any sexual relationships with the people she often chills with.

“I don’t know how those rumours come about, but I’m not going to let anyone dictate how I should live my life. I have a lot of relationships with many people of different age categories. But that doesn’t mean these relationships are sexual. I have a right to be with whoever I want to be with,” she said.

Pinky came into the limelight with songs such as Tontankuula, Tukooye, and Omuzadde, after which her marriage saga stormed the internet and left Ugandans talking.