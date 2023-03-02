I have never been Spice Diana’s friend, Sheebah asserts

By Ahmad Muto

According to Sheebah Karungi, fellow singer Spice Diana is not and has never been her friend, but they have mutual respect for one another.

She made the remarks while appearing on a local television station.

Sheebah noted that as industry players, they forged a way to get along without necessarily building a friendship or attempting to fake it. Friendship, she said, is very different.

It should be noted that at Sheebah’s StarGal EP listening party in mid 2022, Spice Diana pinned the media for attempting to create tension between her and Sheebah.

The two seemed to have figured out how they were going to relate from then on, given that Spice Diana turned up at the Kampala Serena Hotel for Sheebah Live concert in December 2022.

Sheebah also showed up at Spice’s Regular concert at the Lugogo Cricket Oval in January 2023.

In January 2023, this newfound camaraderie was put to the test when one of Sheebah’s friends, choreographer Ritah Dancehall, got detained at the Central Police Station in Kampala over posting information the Spice‘s management deemed offensive.



Sheebah took to social media to call out Spice and her management, telling them involving the Police was not necessary.

However, singer Cindy Sanyu, commenting on the rather covert feud between the two artistes, said it is not practical to be friends when you are both fighting to be at the top. Cindy is not friends with either of the two musicians and many others, but as the Uganda Musicians Association head, invites them to meetings.