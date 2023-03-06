I have forgiven my children, Pastor Bugingo says

By Alfred Byenkya

Pastor Aloysius Bugingo has said he has forgiven all his children that he had with his estranged wife, Teddy Naluswa.

He made the announcement at a Sunday service he led at House of Prayer Ministries International, also called Canaan land in Bwaise, on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

“I have forgiven all my children because I have not been on good terms with them. They are Doreen, Gift Kirabo, Winnie Treasure, Jennifer Blessed and Isaac, the youngest child,” Bugingo said.

He told the congregants that he has taken seven years without talking to his children because of the misunderstandings he had with their mother.

“I miss my son Isaac Bugingo. He is an innocent child. He doesn’t know what’s going on between me and his mother. I will look for him. I have big plans for him since he is the only boy I have,” Bugingo said amid cheers from the church members.

He said he is either going to start visiting the children at their home in Kitende on Entebbe Road or he will invite them to meet him at his ministry headquarters on Sir Apollo Kaggwa Road in Kampala.

“From today, I am going to start praying for them and I will always put my children in the hands of the Lord,” Bugingo revealed.

Bugingo and Teddy got married in the early 1990s, but separated a few years ago. Bugingo hooked Suzan Makula Nantaba, who was working with him at Victory Church Ndeeba.

The controversial relationship has been criticised by his fellow Pentecostal pastors that include Pastor Martin Sempa of Makerere Community Church; Pastor Jackson Senyonga of Christian Life Church Bwaise and Pastor Robert Kayanja and wife Jessica Kayanja of Miracle Centre Cathedral, Rubaga.

Despite the criticism, Bugingo has insisted that he loves Makula and has continuously used his media platforms to defend the relationship, saying he will do everything to make sure he marries her.

Recently, Bugingo unveiled a multi-million mansion that he built for her in Namayumba in Wakiso district.