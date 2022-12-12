Tuesday, December 13, 2022
I have ditched politics – Big Eye to fans

 By Mariam Nakalema

Singer Big Eye used the opportunity presented at colleague Sheebah’s concert at Freedom City, Namasuba on Entebbe Road on December 11 to apologise to Ugandans over his political inclination and promised to only focus on music going forward.

“Thanks, my fans, my people, I know I went into politics and got blindsided, but now I am not in politics anymore. I just want music, plus you, my fans. Kindly like my music because now I am focusing on music only, no more politics,” he vowed.

Before lockdown, the Mango Juice singer could not perform at any show as revellers would hurl bottles at him over his political inclination.

He stopped performing at shows altogether.

Prior, Big Eye used to sing at NRM events. Later, he made a video crying out to NRM over allegedly not helping him offset his debts yet he was singing for them.

Since this year began, Big Eye started insulting NRM.

