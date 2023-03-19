Sunday, March 19, 2023
I have come to replace Bobi Wine, says sister Irene Kayemba

By Mariam Nakalema 

Irene Kayemba, a sister of National Unity Platform (NUP) party president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine, has vowed to replace her brother… musically.

“I have come to replace Bobi Wine in music. He has sent me since I am his sister. We, the Ssentamus, are talented so people should expect fire only because I have the support of my brothers, including Bobi Wine,“ she said.

Kiyemba made the remarks during a press conference at Racers Bar in Bukoto, Kampala on March 14, 2023.

Her other singing siblings include Banjo Man, Mikie Wine (aka Michael Mukwaya) and Eddy Yawe.

Kayemba took a break from music four years ago and now she is back with a new song titled Property.

She bragged that the Ssentamus are leading the music industry in Uganda. To note, there are sibling singers in Uganda, including the Mayanjas (Jose Chameleone, Pallaso and Weasel).

Weasel and Chameleone infamously kissed on the stage during Chameleone’s Gwanga Mujje concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval on February 24.

Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Bobi Wine aka Bobi Wine

Kayemba took a dig at the two, saying: ”I pity Chameleone and Weasel for what they did on the stage. It embarrassed the music industry. That’s why my brother will be leading although he is no more on stage.“

Bobi Wine, also a former Kyadondo East MP, was banned from holding concerts over inciting violence. He last had a concert in 2018.

