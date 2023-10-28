I have 27 children by 13 women – gym instructor Ras Khana

If you met Davis Kizza Khana aka Ras Khana for the first time, getting scared would be inevitable, not with the piercings all over his face that make him appear menacing. He has piercings on his ears, nose and lips, while his eyebrows are covered with rings. Health experts warn that piercings can cause blood borne diseases and skin infections, among other issues. This has, however, not deterred Ras Khana. Each of his rings tells a story of his exploits, one for every woman he has had an affair with. Little wonder he has 27 children by 13 women. A common face at social events, the 43-year-old recently gave The Kampala Sun’s Frank Ssentongo an exclusive interview in Kansanga, a city suburb.

Forty-three-year-old Ras Khana’s love affair with facial piercings began in 2011 and it was driven by adventure.

Khana (Davis Kizza Khana) says each time he met an attractive woman and they had an affair, he would take a pin from her and make a piercing on his face to remind him of her. One of his women is former East African Bashment Crew artiste Nazizi from Kenya.

So far, he has had 13 lovers and 27 children. He only lives with two of his children; a boy aged six and a three-year-old girl.

Ras Khana at the gym during his interview with ‘The Kampala Sun’ in Kansanga, a city suburb, on October 20, 2023. Photo by Frank Ssentongo

The rest of the children are scattered in different parts of the world with their mothers. Ras Khana has, however, taken time without checking on his children since 2020 when COVID-19 hit the world. He maintains communication with them via social media plus phone calls.

How Ras Khana’s family responded to his lifestyle choices

Born into a Muslim family, his father, Kagwisa Mulindwa and the rest of the family members were against his lifestyle.

They condemned him for the piercings, saying they went against the virtues of Islam. Some cut off communication with him.

Only Ras Khana’s mother, Nyasim Nyadoli, cared to reach out to him.

How does Ras Khana earn a living?

Khana earns a living out of being a gym trainer, which work he started doing right after quitting taekwondo martial arts in 2005. He did not go far in school, but he has a certificate in therapy and in gym training.

Photos of Ras Khana at various events in Kampala