I got sh300,000 at my first concert

By Alfred Byenkya

Ugandan singer and vocalist Maurice Kirya has said that he was paid sh.300,000 around $80 for his first concert that took place at Steak Out on 8th,June,2005

He however said that he wasn’t disappointed by the small money he got from the concert because music hadn’t started paying a lot as it is today

“ This concert welcomed me into the big league of Ugandan top musicians that hold big concerts,” he said in a recent social media post

He will be holding in 2023 concert on September 8 at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

In December,2022,he hinted on plans of retiring from the music industry after 22 years of being an active recording artiste

He however changed his mind in January,2023 and claimed that God asked him to continue singing 

