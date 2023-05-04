I got five points in A’level, Bebe Cool brags

By Hussein Kiganda

Gagamel boss Moses Ssali also known as Bebe Cool has revealed that he got five points in a subject combination of physics, chemistry and mathematics (PCM) during his Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) exams and nine points in his Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exams.

Speaking in an interview, Bebe further said that he handed his UACE certificate to his mother before he left the country for Kenya to pursue music. He confirmed that he now has the certificate in his possession.

Considering that the highest number of points with Bebe’s three-subject combination is 18 plus one point in general paper, five points is not exactly something to brag about.

Anyhow of recent, Bebe has recently been asserting his academic superiority over his rival, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, who graduated from Makerere University with a diploma in music, dance, and drama (MDD). Bebe did not go to university.