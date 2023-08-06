I got born again, says Judith Heard

By Mariam Nakalema

Model Judith Heard has decided to put the world behind her and the cross before her, according to a TV interview she had on August 4, 2023.



“I am now a new person. I changed. I no longer go to bars or even take beer as it used to be. I am now born again. It’s the life that brings me happiness and joy,” said the mother of three.

Before becoming born again, Heard was often seen hanging out with celebrities in bars and at concerts.

In May, she featured in Congolese artiste Koffi Olomide’s video for the song dubbed Andress and quickly took to social media to acknowledge God for the achievement.

“This is legendary, never in a million years would I have thought I was going to work with a legend like him. Thank you, Lord, for all you do and have done for me. Don’t stop,” Heard stated.