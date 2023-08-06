Sunday, August 6, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News I got born again, says Judith Heard
Celebrity News

I got born again, says Judith Heard

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Mariam Nakalema

Model Judith Heard has decided to put the world behind her and the cross before her, according to a TV interview she had on August 4, 2023.

“I am now a new person. I changed. I no longer go to bars or even take beer as it used to be. I am now born again. It’s the life that brings me happiness and joy,” said the mother of three.

Before becoming born again, Heard was often seen hanging out with celebrities in bars and at concerts.

In May, she featured in Congolese artiste Koffi Olomide’s video for the song dubbed Andress and quickly took to social media to acknowledge God for the achievement.

“This is legendary, never in a million years would I have thought I was going to work with a legend like him. Thank you, Lord, for all you do and have done for me. Don’t stop,” Heard stated.

You may also like

I don’t believe in battles between women, says Rema after Cindy comments

I support Uganda National Musicians Federation because of Kenzo, says Rema

Cindy’s daughter in Little Miss Universe contest

Jamaican reggae giants Morgan Heritage release video of song featuring Kenzo

Geosteady reveals how he navigates relationship with two baby mamas

Kapa Cat, Martha Mukisa in fresh war of words

Levixone irked by Desire Luzinda dating rumours, seeks dime to marry &...

Desire, daughter jet in for Phaneroo ninth anniversary

Diamond Platnumz explains why he beefs Alikiba

Events host MC Isaac Blessed joins popular TV series

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.