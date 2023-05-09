I forgave Isma Olaxess – socialite Zari Hassan

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has said she forgave blogger Isma Olaxess long before he was gunned down by unknown assailants on May 6.

Isma was one of the many critics of Zari on his and other platforms.

When she was invited by organisers of a pool party at Skyz Hotel in Kampala in February 2022 as the chief guest and a few people turned up, the blogger said it was because she had lost relevance in Uganda and was no longer a big brand.

According to Olaxess, Zari had reached her tipping point of being a top socialite. He added that Zari was suffering from “diminishing returns in economics”, saying most of her then fans were only virtual, and thus could not attend events.

In a video that she shared on social media platforms that is making rounds, Zari said Isma used to go overboard and attack her and her entire family, but that didn’t move her.

The mother of five said she has never had beef with the slain blogger.

“The day I met him, I told him face to face that I had forgiven him and reminded him how I know that attacking me makes him earn a living off his social media numbers and also attract adverts,” Zari said.

“The more bloggers get traffic and likes, the more adverts they get because they have a big audience that’s why I never responded to any of his insults and attacks,” she added.

Zari said in the video that they sorted their issues out and the late blogger came through for her White Party that happened in December 2022 at Motiv in Industrial Area, Kampala.

On meeting Zari, the blogger confirmed the reunion on camera, saying this time around, he was team Zari. He also promised never to attack the socialite and her family again as long as she was still in a relationship with her then boyfriend now husband Shakib Lutaaya.

Zari ended the video praying for Isma’s soul to rest in peace.