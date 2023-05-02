I fell out with my ground manager, not Jeff Kiwa – Pinky

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Rahma Nanyanzi known by her stage name Pinky has revealed that she never exited Team No Sleep (TNS) because she fell out with her erstwhile manager, Jeff Kiwa.

She pinned her exit on her ground manager, a one Andrea she accused of frustrating her efforts and at every turn trying to boss her around.

She argued that maybe it was because they were both ladies that their egos clashed. And her efforts to get Jeff to reign in were futile. She made the revelation while appearing on media personality, Mr. Henrie’s Deep Talk.

In Luganda, she said: “I didn’t have a problem with my manager, but I got issues with my ground manager, Andrea maybe because we were both girls. So, we failed to get along. When I told Papa (Jeff), I had failed to get along with her, he said he didn’t know what to do because he was not going to be moving around with me to shows.”

She added that their fights and quarrels had started getting intense and Jeff was telling her for find a way of fixing it with the ground manager herself, suggesting she had all the time in the world. Quitting was the only way she figured she was going to make it right.

Artist ground managers handle welfare of the artistes, scheduling of gigs and related activities.

About the reports by multiple sources that she has a repulsive character, the reason she fell out with the music camp, she said all she knows and has been told is she has an attitude. But is just because of a sullen face most times, she is easy to get along with.

Jeff signed Pinky in late 2021 and a year later, she left the music camp.