I enjoyed romance scene with Nisha Kalema in ‘Veronica’s Wish’ – actor Housen Mushema

By Hussein Kiganda

Popular actors Nisha Kalema and Housen Mushema, known for their roles as Veronica and Michael in the film Veronica’s Wish, recently shared insights into how they successfully portrayed a captivating romance scene.

The two friends attended the screening of their movie at the National Theatre in Kampala on August 30, 2023, where they were asked to comment on their on-screen intimacy. On screen, the duo engaged in a passionate kiss and tender caresses, igniting rumours of a potential real-life romance.

Responding to the questions, in a playful manner, Mushema, renowned for his role in Balikoowa In The City, admitted that while it was enjoyable to share a romantic moment with his co-star on screen, he distanced himself from any off-screen romantic involvement.

He emphasised that their on-screen chemistry was a result of their strong friendship and how well they had connected to deliver such a convincing performance.

“To give you insight into those scenes, it’s akin to dancing; you must be in sync. Without that, you can’t achieve the best result. She’s a dear friend, which made it effortless to create such a remarkable performance,” Mushema explained.

Before Mushema could divulge more details, Nisha playfully grabbed the microphone and decided to spill the beans. Amid laughter, she reminisced about their time on set, revealing that Mushema had been somewhat anxious about the scene, making it a challenge to get him fully engaged.

“Every actor has their weaknesses on set, and so does my friend,” Nisha Kalema began, glancing at Mushema, who attempted to stop her from revealing more.

“Whenever he feels nervous, he becomes uncomfortable. He tends to get flustered. During that particular scene, he became uneasy due to a specific type of jelly I had used, leading to a minor argument. He even went off to get his own jelly, but still wasn’t settled. He quarrelled over simple things. I knew he was nervous, and we ended up shooting that scene when we were both a bit upset with each other,” Nisha disclosed with a grin.

Previously, the actress had admitted that she hadn’t initially considered Mushema for the role, as he appeared more like a model than an actor. She mentioned that even when she challenged him with more significant tasks, Mushema consistently delivered his best, ultimately earning the role.

It remains unclear whether their on-screen chemistry translated into a real-life relationship after the movie. In some cases, romantic scenes have blossomed into serious relationships. A notable example is Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who portrayed Jon Snow and Ygritte in the popular series Game of Thrones. After sharing romantic moments on set, they eventually became husband and wife.

The movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith also had an impact on Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Playing the roles of Jane and John Smith, a married couple turned spy enemies, they fell in love during filming and later tied the knot in 2014.

In Uganda, there are several power couples in the movie industry, including Esteri and Samuel Kebandeke, Eleanor and Mathew Nabwiso, and Josephine and Samuel Saviour Kizito.

As for whether Nisha and Housen Mushema will follow a similar path, only time will tell. The two are set to release another movie in which they both feature and according to Mushema, it surpasses Veronica’s Wish in execution.