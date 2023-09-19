Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News I earn more from selling matooke than comedy, says Ssenga Ssebbanga
Top News

I earn more from selling matooke than comedy, says Ssenga Ssebbanga

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Mariam Nakalema 

Ssenga Ssebbanga has advised comedians to diversity their sources of income, saying there is not much money to be made from the craft these days.

The former comedian recounted the days when he said people would laugh at him over poverty.

“I am now not as I used to be. I sell matooke, yams and other local foods in Dubai and I am earning a lot of money from the trade than I did in comedy,” Ssebanga, real name Robert Kawuki, said during an interview at the Vision Group headquarters in Industrial Area, Kampala on September 18.

“Look at me, I am looking good with some money,” he bragged.

In 2022, Ssebbanga started dealing in local foodstuffs in Dubai and abandoned comedy. 

You may also like

Museveni to meet artistes over music studio project

I am above DJ battles, Shiru brags

Cindy Vs Sheebah: A battle that lived up to its billing

Sauti Sol’s Bien survives nasty accident, thanks God

PICTURES: Excitement as revellers gear up for Sheebah/Cindy battle

Cindy/Sheebah battle to go to London, Dubai this November

Maurice Kirya urges artistes to embrace TikTok

PICTURES: Maurice Kirya delivers at Serena show

MC Kats files two police cases against Alien Skin

How it went down at ‘The Wave’ screening

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.