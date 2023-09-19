I earn more from selling matooke than comedy, says Ssenga Ssebbanga

By Mariam Nakalema

Ssenga Ssebbanga has advised comedians to diversity their sources of income, saying there is not much money to be made from the craft these days.

The former comedian recounted the days when he said people would laugh at him over poverty.

“I am now not as I used to be. I sell matooke, yams and other local foods in Dubai and I am earning a lot of money from the trade than I did in comedy,” Ssebanga, real name Robert Kawuki, said during an interview at the Vision Group headquarters in Industrial Area, Kampala on September 18.

“Look at me, I am looking good with some money,” he bragged.

In 2022, Ssebbanga started dealing in local foodstuffs in Dubai and abandoned comedy.