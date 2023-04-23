I don’t spank my wife even if she asks me to – Salvado

By Ahmad Muto

City comedian Patrick Salvado decided to reveal a rather very private and intimate part of his marriage with Daphne Frankstork, his wife to illustrate that lifting a finger on a woman, whether as a wife or girlfriend is wrong on many levels.

The trigger was a trending issue on Twitter under the name Nampeera that on Saturday, April 22, after social media influencer, a one Christine Nampeera’s relationship turned into a topic of conversation with reports that she has been receiving a lot of beating from her boyfriend.

The consensus on social media was that she should have showed her back to the relationship many months ago. Her cryptic tweets from months alluding to domestic violence were highlighted by tweeps to demonstrate how long it could possibly have been happening.

According to Salvado, the battering does not make sense at all especially given he is even just a boyfriend. As a husband, even if his wife Daphne asks him to hit her in the bedroom, he refuses to indulge.

“Naye let me ask, where do you get the guts to beat someone’s daughter … moreover a girlfriend?? You haven’t even made any commitment to her and you are beating … ehhh Mukama why, during chau madam sometimes asks me to spank her and I refuse coz that’s practice for violence,” he wrote.