I don’t regret leaving bank job, says Chameleone show organiser Biggie

By Alfred Byenkya

Mariam Mutakubwa, the chief executive officer of Biggie Events, has said she doesn’t regret quitting her banking job for events business.

“I don’t regret quitting my job as a sales officer at Housing Finance Bank. I am comfortable with events management because it’s the business that I desired to do,” she said during an interview with Bukedde Television on August 15, 2023.

Biggie noted that although the business has a lot of risks and challenges, these will not stop her from investing in it.

“It’s expensive and the tasks take a lot of resources, but if handled well, there’s money in it,” she said.

Biggie came to prominence after she organised singer Jose Chameleone’s Gwanga Mujje concert at at Lugogo Cricket Oval on February 24.

The concert had been scheduled for February 10, but strong winds destroyed the stage so it was pushed to February 24.

Biggie has now asked Ugandans to support her Cease Fire show that will take place on August 27, 2023 at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Cease Fire was late politician/actor Kato Lubwama’s brainchild. Kato Lubwama, who passed away in June, had envisioned this theatre play as a means to unify and inform Ugandans, urging them to put an end to conflicts on various fronts, such as politically-motivated divisions.

The preparations and rehearsals were underway at the time of his passing.

Biggie said she she took on the task of organising the show in fulfilment of a request made by Kato Lubwama before his death.