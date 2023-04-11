Tuesday, April 11, 2023
I don’t have to attend church to prove my faith in God, says Lydia Jazmine

by Editorial Team
By Hussein Kiganda

One does not need to go to church to prove that he/she is righteous, according to singing belle Lydia Jazmine.

She made the statement on Easter Sunday after her fans on the internet asked her whether she had gone to church to pray, and to comment on the church trends today.

Jazmine replied that faith in God is not about going to church, but rather about having God at heart and doing good deeds.

“My dear, I won’t talk much about today’s church as I’m not God to judge! My point ain’t about praying/goin to church because that… some of us still do. It’s more about us that used to sing in the church choir back in the day that are always judged for leaving church and becoming world singers as they call it, lol,” she wrote.

“Attending church doesn’t determine one’s faith in God.. rather one’s heart and deeds. GOD is everywhere,” she added.

