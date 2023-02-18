I don’t have time for beef with Gravity – Chameleone

By Alfred Byenkya

Veteran musician Jose Chameleone has said he doesn’t have time for beef because it doesn’t add any value to the music industry.

He was speaking during an interview with Urban Television.

When he was asked about his alleged beef with rapper Gravity Omutujju, Chameleone said he has been avoiding such questions from journalists because he doesn’t want to make Gravity’s allegations relevant.

“This is the reason why I don’t receive phone calls. It’s because I am not interested in who has said what against me. This is what keeps me focused and happy. Look at the T-shirt of Gwanga Mujje and my Apple watch worth sh5m,” he bragged.

Chameleone said he doesn’t want to be involved in things like beef with young artistes like Gravity because he is a music legend, who is more interested in keeping his legacy alive until he retires.

“The beef we had with Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool in the past was healthy and it was purely a music competition beef that forced us to do good music for our fans. I cannot beef someone who is not at my level in terms of singing,” he said.

Recently, Gravity revealed that he has beef with Chameleone because he was one of the artistes that never wanted his 2022 show at Lugogo Cricket oval to to take place.

He said Chameleone’s refusal to give him a drop urging his fans to support him at his 2022 show was enough evidence that that Chameleone doesn’t wish him well in his music career.

Gravity Omutujju

Gravity made news when he predicted that something bad would happen to Chameleone during his Gwanga Mujje concert on February 10 at Lugogo Cricket Oval. True to form, winds destroyed the stage and the concert was pushed to February 24. The blame was shifted to Gravity and other people who never wished the concert to happen.

Gravity has, however, clarified his Facebook statement with the phrase of Mukama Akola (God works) was a hint for his gospel song, which he released recently via his social media platforms.

In 2020, Gravity predicted that Chameleone was going to face a challenge of fans turning up in low numbers at his shows because he is no longer influential in the music industry as he was 10 years ago.