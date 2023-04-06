I don’t care what people are saying about my brand- Spice Diana

By Mariam Nakalema

Just when you thought singer Hajarah Namukwaya known as Spice Diana would lose sleep over a consistent spate of criticism online, she isn’t bothered .

When she came out ams declared she would perform at the Muhoozi Kainerugaba thanks giving in a fortnight, some people suggested she had worn a suicide vest and her career was going up in flames soon.

Some trolls claimed she is friends with the Bobi Wine household and therefore, it was career suicide to woek for his “enemy”.

She is however unbothered. ” I cannot refuse to sing because of politics. It is my career and i have bills tp pay too. I am not a politician. All i know is that i have fans around the country and i will be performing for them,” she vowed.