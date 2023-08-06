I don’t believe in battles between women, says Rema after Cindy comments

By Mariam Nakalema

Cindy Sanyu, while appearing on Bukedde Television’s Ekyenkya on Wednesday, July 26, said the one person she does not look forward to battling musically is singer Rema Namakula.

Cindy scheduled her concert on the same day and venue as singer Sheebah – Kololo Ceremonial Ground on September 15, 2023. She went to add that she is ready to battle all Ugandan female musicians apart from Rema.

“She is a singer. She can’t be compared to the rest. She is an actual singer that also represents her art very well. She has a way she carries her brand on stage up to her home. And she is consistent,” continued Cindy.

While speaking at her friend actress Evelyn Namulondo’s Zero to Hero show at Theatre La Bonita on August 3, Rema distanced herself from battles.

“If Cindy cannot battle with me, it is okay, but as a woman, I don’t believe in battles between women. It’s unprofessional. However, I support both Sheebah and Cindy and I will go and support them during their battle. They are both great musicians, who have added something to the Ugandan industry, so you can’t just judge them any how. Otherwise, I love them and wish them well as well,” she said.