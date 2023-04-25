I do not know SK Mbuga’s wife, claims Leila Kayondo

By Joan Murungi

In 2015, singer Leila Kayondo alleged on her Facebook page that her then boyfriend, businessman SK Mbuga, had physically abused her, causing uproar from women activists, who offered to stand with her and see to it that Mbuga is brought to book.

Mbuga was soon arrested.

Days after, Leila apologised to the Police for reporting the issue.

She took the blame and asked for Mbuga’s release.

“I apologise to the Inspector General of Police, the Uganda Police, fans and the social media community. I have now realised that my Facebook post caused unnecessary attention. But I would like to appreciate the immediate response of Uganda Police for apprehending SK Mbuga. I would like to assure you that SK Mbuga and I have resolved our domestic issues and I would like to appeal to the IGP to grant him a police bond and release him,” Kayondo implored.

In another twist of events in November 2016, SK Mbuga married another woman, Jalia Vivienne Chebet.

This left many people in shock. They assumed that Leila and Mbuga would never see eye to eye.

In 2021, she labelled him an uneducated ‘fool’ and warned him never to saunter near her home.

In October 2022, out of the blue, Leila claimed she and SK Mbuga are very close and even have pet names for each other.

“Mbuga was my good friend before everything happened and no one in this world can ever separate us or stop me from being his friend… We talk and he always calls me Mulongo (twin), while I call him Sula (abridged from Sulaiman),” Leila said.

When asked today, April 25, if she has been a stumbling block in the marriage of SK Mbuga and his wife Vivienne, she claimed not to know her.

“I don’t know her. Did SK Mbuga wed? I didn’t know. That guy didn’t even invite me for the wedding and yet I take him to be my good friend. He has bad manners. Anyway, he is a Hajji. Anything works,” Leila said.

It’s ironic that she doesn’t know about the wife of someone she now calls ‘family.’

“He is my guy. We always talk. He is family to me. He is also my brother. What brings us together is a lot. We have always been good friends. He understands me and I understand him too,” Leila said.