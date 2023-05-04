I didn’t reconcile with Bebe Cool, King Saha clears air

By Hussein Kiganda

Musician Mansur Semanda, also known as King Saha, has rubbished claims that he reconciled with Moses Ssali (Bebe Cool) after several years of ‘beef’.

Days ago, word on the street was that singer Eddy Kenzo (Edirisa Musuuza) had brought Saha and Bebe onto one table to discuss their feud and that they had finally worked out their differences and are now good friends.

Well, in a recent audio clip circulating online, the Kings Love boss stated that Eddy Kenzo only tricked him into meeting Gagamel boss Bebe, but they are still enemies.

“No! There was nothing like making amends. It was just a setup by Kenzo. He called me and asked me to meet him, but he had told me that he (Bebe Cool) was around. I didn’t say no because I wanted to show him that I do not fear him (Bebe Cool), so I came over and I found them chatting and greeted them. There was nothing like talking to him about being friends,” Saha narrated.

King Saha maintained that his issues with Bebe are far from over and he is not ready to make him his friend unless he (Bebe Cool) understands him (Saha).

The two have been exchanging bitter words and the result was Zakayo, a song that Saha released attacking Bebe Cool.