Thursday, October 12, 2023
I did not expect people to attend my concert, says Myko Ouma

by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Mariam Nakalema 

In May, guitarist and jazz artiste Myko Ouma announced that he would be holding his Jazz Affair concert at the Kampala Serena Hotel on October 6, 2023.

However, at the back of his mind, he had doubts on whether he could attract crowds. Matters were not helped that although Ouma is talented, he has built a reputation of playing back up to other musicians.

Even as the show was underway on the D-Day, anxiety still had the better of him.

It was when he saw guests and several artistes such as Bebe Cool, Mesach Semakula and A Pass at the concert that he started to see light at the end of the tunnel.

“When I got some support from the artistes who came over, I gained strength and confidence. I was happy to see people come to Serena hotel to support me at my first concert. I deal with many artistes and I play jazz in their songs. Those that you have not seen will come in the next edition. Otherwise, my concert went well. Artistes are not easy to work with. Some do not keep time, but you need to learn each one and work together,” Myko said during an interview with The Kampala Sun after his performance.

Juliana Kanyomozi, Maurice Kirya, Kenneth Mugabi and B2C performed.

All in all, Myko pulled a decent crowd for a first-time concert.

Guitarist Myko Ouma performing at the Kampala Serena Hotel on October 6, 2023. Photo by Mariam Nakalema
Musician Kenneth Mugabi and guitarist Myko Ouma performing at the Kampala Serena Hotel on October 6, 2023. Photo by Mariam Nakalema

