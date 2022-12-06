I choose dialogue over violence – Makerere guild president

By Ivan Tesebeni

In his inaugural speech, the newly sworn-in Makerere University guild president, Lawrence Alionzi, has vowed to choose dialogue over violence in his tenure.

“I’m for dialogue and peaceful approaches. We must set a pace for the leadership that will come after us,” Alionzi said.

He said students should be able to find relevance in the guild leadership they elect, adding that, “for years, leaders have been only known for orchestrating strikes which leave students’ challenges unattended to.”

Alionzi gave his maiden speech at the university’s Yusuf Lule Conference Hall on Monday, December 5.

“From today, I cease being defined by political parties and colours. I now belong to the university, to everyone including those who never voted for me,” he said.

The guild statute

Makerere’s dean for students’ affairs, Winifred Kabumbuli, said the university council had adopted the Guild Statute, which introduced electronic voting.

She said this was a result of the recommendations that were made by the select committee which was set up by the university council to investigate the incident in which a student was killed during guild campaigns.

“We are grateful that the virtual method of voting was adopted and has so far registered good fruits. We have just come out of a peaceful electoral process,” Kabumbuli said.

The virtual elections

At the end of last month, Makerere University conducted a virtual election in which Alionzi from the College of Engineering, Design Art and Technology was elected the 88th guild president.

This was in fulfilment of the Guild Statute, which provides that elections be conducted by the guild electoral commission in accordance with the provisions in Section 7 of the student’s guild statute.

Alionzi garnered 5,839 votes in the online voting exercise that ended with him being declared the winner on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, night while his closest contender, Ibra Hussein, got 2,079 votes.

The other contestants were Justus Tukamushaba who got 1,758 votes, Blessious Namirembe who got 359 votes and Calton Muhinda garnered 238 votes.

Others were Christopher Ronald Mugisa, 106 votes, Honest Natumanya, 24 votes and Edward Nalwangu, 37 votes.

The virtual electoral process came after the university council suspended the students’ guild, and indefinitely deferred July polls in which a Uganda Christian University (UCU) student identified as Betungura Bewatte was killed in a clash during campaigns at Makerere.