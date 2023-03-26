Sunday, March 26, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News I can’t turn my back on Islam like Chameleone- Madrat
Latest News

I can’t turn my back on Islam like Chameleone- Madrat

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Mariam Nakalema

Comedian Dickson Lubega, popularly known as Madrat has vowed not to waver in his newly converted religion, Islam like famed singer Jose Chameleone.

The comedian who converted to Islam in 2023 reveals that Muslims have been there for him through thick and thin giving an example of a one Juma who took over parental responsibilities of Madrat after he lost his parents.

“He unconditionally raised me without forcing me to convert,” he said.

During the fasting period, he vowed not to waver. “I am fasting and I promise not to turn my back on this peaceful religion like other people did.  I will not be like Jose Chameleone or Omulangira Ssuna who converted because of a woman. I have now embarked on a joueney to convert my colleague Chiko,” he said at a mosque in Makindye on Friday.

You may also like

Haruna Mubiru disbands Kream Production

Blogger Ritah Kaggwa secures scholarship for Bruno K’s love child

Journalist Charles Odongtho touted for ‘big things’ at OPM

Dare call me a beggar again – Samson Kasumba

NSSF implores film body Pearlwood to join fund

Ramsey Nouah ready to collaborate with Ugandan filmmakers

Bobi Wine’s Nalumansi divides the ghetto

Bobi Wine dissed over new song“Nalumansi”- You sound like Fresh Daddy

Drug abuse adds nothing on you, Nince Henry cautions fellow artistes

CCFU launches 5th National Heritage awards

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.