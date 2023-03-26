I can’t turn my back on Islam like Chameleone- Madrat

By Mariam Nakalema

Comedian Dickson Lubega, popularly known as Madrat has vowed not to waver in his newly converted religion, Islam like famed singer Jose Chameleone.

The comedian who converted to Islam in 2023 reveals that Muslims have been there for him through thick and thin giving an example of a one Juma who took over parental responsibilities of Madrat after he lost his parents.

“He unconditionally raised me without forcing me to convert,” he said.

During the fasting period, he vowed not to waver. “I am fasting and I promise not to turn my back on this peaceful religion like other people did. I will not be like Jose Chameleone or Omulangira Ssuna who converted because of a woman. I have now embarked on a joueney to convert my colleague Chiko,” he said at a mosque in Makindye on Friday.