I can’t date any more- Sasha Brighton

By Mariam Nakalema

Contrary to feverish speculation that she is enjoying a special relationship after her recent break up, singer Sasha Brighton has revealed she will not be dating anytime soon.

The singer, who recently gave birth to her second child before falling out with her man, has of recent been tight-lipped about her private life.

In a rare interview with The Kampala Sun, she said, “I know I am very beautiful and men yearn for me but in truth I am not willing to date any man in the near future. My children are my priority at the moment,” she said.

Sasha Brighton says she has been unlucky in love.

She reveals that during her previous relationship, notably with socialite Herbert Shonga, they underwent a lot of scrutiny from social media in-laws, which caused a strain and eventually ended their affair.

In November 2022, the singer was left in tears after being used and deserted by her secret lover.

Sasha Brighton had claimed she had found peace and love with her new catch, who she had kept under the rug for all this time, after splitting with socialite Herbert Shonga.

With the birth of their child, the singer claimed their connection was solidified. Not so long after, an audio was leaked of the singer sobbing and detailing how she had suffered a broken heart.