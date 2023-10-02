Monday, October 2, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Lifestyle I can’t attend ‘bivulu’, says Naava Grey
Lifestyle

I can’t attend ‘bivulu’, says Naava Grey

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Mariam Nakalema 

Afro Soul singer Naava Grey can never be caught dead at bivulu (music shows patronised by the less sophisticated in society).

“I have my audience and I know it. That’s why you will not find me at any show or in places where there is congestion… You cannot find me at David Lutalo’s concert because he didn’t invite me and I have less audience there,” she said.

Naava made the remarks during an interview with The Kampala Sun at a Fun Factory show at the Kampala Serena Hotel on October 2, 2023.

The Soka Lami singer said she does not release music every now and then because her music is of high quality and her fans appreciate it.

Naava urged those that keep saying she is ‘lost’ to stop.

“People who say I am lost are not my audience. My audience always know were to find me. You will always find me at places like Serena, Protea because there are specific people I sing for who understand my music and they will not put me under pressure to release new music because I release quality music and my music lasts for long. My fans love it,” she concluded.

You may also like

Forbes: Four Africans named among top 50 global content creators

How DJ Victor256 is promoting Uganda abroad

Poets thrill fans at Kwivuga session

Aliddeki Brian excites Zungus at ‘Ndimufirika’ concert

Bunyoro-Kitara has beautiful women, says Nabbanja

Party-goers mix and mingle with artistes at Boda Stage Party

Fatboy claims he no longer attracts women after cutting weight

Guests enjoy local brew as they celebrate Namaddu festival

Club DJ leaves unforgettable Jinja party experience

I am tired of investing in music with no returns, laments singer...

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.