I cannot resort to stunts to promote my shows, says Maurice Kirya

by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Mariam Nakalema

Singer Maurice Kirya has declared that he cannot do stunts to promote his shows.

“It’s really embarrassing for an artiste to do a stunt for his or her show to sell out,” he said.

The Wooye singer made the remarks during an interview with The Kampala Sun after his Kirya Live concert at the Kampala Serena Hotel on September 8, 2023. He barely advertised his concert and revealed that people thought it would not be successful.

“I know my people and what they want. That’s why I invested the little I had in my show and people came over and supported me,” Kirya said.

Well, the turnout was good.

Kirya thanked his fans for the support and said the proceeds of the show would go towards supporting young talented artistes.

Many musicians, such as Nince Henry, Bebe Cool and Jose Chameleone, have used stunts in the run-up to their shows.

