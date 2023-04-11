I cannot do a collabo with Chameleone, claims faded musician Rocky Giant

By Hussein Kiganda

Faded Lugaflow rapper Rocky Giant (Fred Giriya) has said Jose Chameleone (Joseph Mayanja) does not qualify to do a collabo with him.

Rocky stated: “I have seen Chameleone rise and fade. He is a faded artiste and I cannot give him a collabo. Why would I give him a collabo now when I didn’t years ago?”

Well, it is not even a matter of debate on who is faded between the two. Chameleone has some music to write home about. He even filled Lugogo Cricket Oval during his Gwanga Mujje concert on February 24.

On the other hand, Rocky Giant is a shadow of his former self. In his hey days, he was hard bodied, seemed to have muscles made out of iron and had a bounce that his heels hard touched the ground when he walked in his jungle boots.

Rocky Giant, who came to the music scene with songs such as Paka Last, Ngoma Nene and Emikisa Mpewo, fell out of favour years ago and has been struggling to get back on his feet.

To add insult to injury, in 2020, a video circulated which showed Rocky Giant being thumped by another faded musician Buchaman (Mark Bugembe). Buchaman later denied battering him.