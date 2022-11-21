Monday, November 21, 2022
I cannot cry like Kenzo- Fik fameica

by Editorial Team
By Andrew Kwagala

Rapper Fik Fameica is a ‘hard guy’ as such he reveals that he cannot be swayed to cry before crowds like singers Eddy Kenzo, Gravity Omutujju and Chris Evans have done in the recent past.

Although he admits to being emotional, he vows never to cry in public. ” I am not the pity party type of artiste,” he said. Fik Fameica reveals that whereas he doesn’t agree with Kenzo others via handling emotions in public, he has big admiration for the 2023 Grammys Award nominee.

” Kenzo works hard and his achievements should inspire a generation. His nomination is a big plus for our local industry. I am actually happy for him,” Fameica said in an interview with The Kampala Sun.

Does he see himself in the realm of Eddy Kenzo? ” I will not lose any sleep yet. I got nominated for the AFRIMMA awards bit to me it was normal. I never lost sleep,” he joked.

