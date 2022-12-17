Saturday, December 17, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News I can never date Sheebah, asserts Kalifah Aganaga
Top News

I can never date Sheebah, asserts Kalifah Aganaga

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Joan Murungi

Singer Kalifah Aganaga has waged war on Sheebah Karungi over not crediting him for the songs he has written for her.

Some of these songs, he said, included Nakyuka, Bailamosi, Nabaleka and Nkwata Bulungi.

Aganaga said through his music label named Bad character records, he had an agreement with Sheebah that she should include his brand’s logo in her music videos as a form of giving him credit for the songs he has written for her. However, the Nkwatako singer allegedly never did this.

This is something that has angered Kalifah. He has now vowed never to write for her music anymore.

“Musicians are selfish and evil. Will Sheebah first wait for me to die and then start saying that I wrote her such and such a song? The songs I wrote her might not be so good, but they had a very good impact. She got them at times where she had no music and at a time where she had no management,” Aganaga said.

Sheebah Karungi during a press conference at La Terraza rooftop at Kisementi on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

With such a statement, his fans and social media in-laws were quick to blabber about how he must have wanted to have sex with her and she turned him down. Aganaga, however, rubbished the allegations.

“I have a very beautiful young wife. Sheebah is not my type. I can never ask for some from her or even want to date her. Just like me, she is s hustler. I can never date a musician. They have their own problems,” he said.

You may also like

Janzi Band serenades Absa customers at end-of-year party

VIDEOS & PICTORIAL: Ugandan comedian Joseph Opio rolls with football greats in...

Hippo swallows baby in Kasese, spits him out alive

Bruce Melody in Kampala for ‘Kigampala’, laments about copyright laws

I can never go back to an ex, Faridah Ndausi on Geosteady/Prima...

Anita Among, Namuganza have beef – minister Baryomunsi

Saudi Arabia housemaid reports Spice Diana’s father to Police over fraud

Singer Rovin Sanyu drops gospel song

Body of US-based Ugandan student to be flown home on Monday

Movie ‘Tembele’ gets nomination in Cameroon

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.