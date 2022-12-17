I can never date Sheebah, asserts Kalifah Aganaga

By Joan Murungi

Singer Kalifah Aganaga has waged war on Sheebah Karungi over not crediting him for the songs he has written for her.

Some of these songs, he said, included Nakyuka, Bailamosi, Nabaleka and Nkwata Bulungi.

Aganaga said through his music label named Bad character records, he had an agreement with Sheebah that she should include his brand’s logo in her music videos as a form of giving him credit for the songs he has written for her. However, the Nkwatako singer allegedly never did this.

This is something that has angered Kalifah. He has now vowed never to write for her music anymore.

“Musicians are selfish and evil. Will Sheebah first wait for me to die and then start saying that I wrote her such and such a song? The songs I wrote her might not be so good, but they had a very good impact. She got them at times where she had no music and at a time where she had no management,” Aganaga said.

Sheebah Karungi during a press conference at La Terraza rooftop at Kisementi on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

With such a statement, his fans and social media in-laws were quick to blabber about how he must have wanted to have sex with her and she turned him down. Aganaga, however, rubbished the allegations.

“I have a very beautiful young wife. Sheebah is not my type. I can never ask for some from her or even want to date her. Just like me, she is s hustler. I can never date a musician. They have their own problems,” he said.