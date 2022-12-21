Thursday, December 22, 2022
I came to Uganda to get a woman- Andile Ncube

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Reagan Sempijja

If you have watched Netflix’s Young, Famous and African, then you have probably fallen for Andile Ncube’s charm, especially if you are a lady.

In the reality show, Ncube has, from episode one of season one, showed off as every lady’s shoulder to lean on. Heading into tomorrow’s All-white party hosted by Zari Hassan, Ncube made it clear that he had come to Uganda, not just for the party, but also to get himself a Ugandan woman.

Zari’s All White Party has attracted a star cast. Photo by Reagan Sempijja.

Speaking to Journalists at a press conference held at Sheraton Hotel, Kampala, Ncube said, in Luganda: “Njagala kusobola kufuna mukyala ava mu Uganda.”, loosely translated as “I want to be able to get a woman who comes from Uganda”

Whoever wrote this Luganda statement for Ncube, you might have just secured the South African man his best shot at getting a Ugandan belle.

Andile Ncube is optimistic about getting a Ugandan woman. Photo by Reagan Sempijja

More at the Press conference, Zari assured her fans and followers that this year’s All-White is set to close the lifestyle calendar in style, and that all fun-lovers should throng Motiv Warehouse in large numbers.

About why the other members of the YFA cast did not make it for the All-white party, Swanky Jerry, a member of the cast, said that, some of the guys who did not come through are busy with end-of-year bookings around the world.

However, Khanyi Mbau, one of the most anticipated stars will be jetting in tomorrow, Thursday, December 22. 

