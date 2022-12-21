I came to Uganda to get a woman- Andile Ncube

By Reagan Sempijja

If you have watched Netflix’s Young, Famous and African, then you have probably fallen for Andile Ncube’s charm, especially if you are a lady.

In the reality show, Ncube has, from episode one of season one, showed off as every lady’s shoulder to lean on. Heading into tomorrow’s All-white party hosted by Zari Hassan, Ncube made it clear that he had come to Uganda, not just for the party, but also to get himself a Ugandan woman.

Zari’s All White Party has attracted a star cast. Photo by Reagan Sempijja.

Speaking to Journalists at a press conference held at Sheraton Hotel, Kampala, Ncube said, in Luganda: “Njagala kusobola kufuna mukyala ava mu Uganda.”, loosely translated as “I want to be able to get a woman who comes from Uganda”

Whoever wrote this Luganda statement for Ncube, you might have just secured the South African man his best shot at getting a Ugandan belle.

Andile Ncube is optimistic about getting a Ugandan woman. Photo by Reagan Sempijja

More at the Press conference, Zari assured her fans and followers that this year’s All-White is set to close the lifestyle calendar in style, and that all fun-lovers should throng Motiv Warehouse in large numbers.

About why the other members of the YFA cast did not make it for the All-white party, Swanky Jerry, a member of the cast, said that, some of the guys who did not come through are busy with end-of-year bookings around the world.

However, Khanyi Mbau, one of the most anticipated stars will be jetting in tomorrow, Thursday, December 22.

