I am very poor, cries Ritah Dancehall as she contemplates ditching dancing for singing

By Mariam Nakalema

Video vixen and backup singer Ritah Dancehall (Ritah Nasaazi) was thrust into our faces after she bashed musician Spice Diana’s show held at Lugogo Cricket Oval, Kampala in January.

Ritah was henceforth arrested and briefly detained at Central Police Station Kampala for alleged defamation.

However, before that unfortunate incident, she had already made her name, dancing for singers such as Sheebah Karungi and Ziza Bafana.

Ritah was also seen performing at Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz’s show at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in July.



But what is a name without the resultant comforts that come from being financially stable? That is a question Ritah has been asking herself lately.

”I have danced at many shows, and in many videos, but I am still poor, so have decided to join music. I know I am not good in music, but these days, talent doesn’t matter. Many talented individuals have nothing to show for it. Look at me; I am good at dancing and you always see me at almost every big show in Uganda,” Ritah said during an interview with Bukedde TV on October 4, 2023.

She compared her financial status with that of trending singer Alien Skin, further cementing her need to quit dancing.

“Alien Skin just joined music a few months ago, but he has more money than those so-called talented people. He found me dancing, but he is richer than me, so I have decided to join music too. I have hit the studio with Ziza Bafana and I am releasing my first soon. When I join music, I will not dance again. I will focus on singing only,” Ritah said.

There are dancers who have tried music and failed out like Tip Swizzy. However, former dancer Sheebah Karungi tried singing and it has paid off handsomely.