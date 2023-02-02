Thursday, February 2, 2023
I am tired of women claiming they have my son’s children – Mowzey Radio’s mother

by Editorial Team
By Hussein Kiganda

The mother of singer Mowzey Radio has expressed disappointment at the number of women claiming they had children with her late son. 

Talking at prayers to remember him in Kagga, Wakiso district on February 1, Jane Kasuubo said several women have shown up at her place, claiming that they have Radio’s kids and the number is overwhelming.

Born Moses Nakintije Ssekibogo in 1985, Radio died on February 1, 2018. However, Kasuubo complained that some of the children are either much older or younger than expected. She thinks the women are deceiving her because Radio used to show his sisters and brothers all his children.

“They have brought to me kids that are about 28 years. Please stop joking, Moses cannot have a 28-year-old child. There is one I hear is two years old,” Kasuubo said.

She warned that all women whose children are not Radio’s will not live with her after DNA tests are carried out.

Kasuubo also revealed that some of Radio’s land is at risk of being taken by land grabbers.

“There is a man who wants to steal some of my son’s land. Moses was not a muyaaye. He used to write down and keep all the documents and agreements. I have everything. The man refused to give us the land title and he changes his statements all the time,” she said.

Kasuubo, however, clarified that the land in question is not the one on which the burial site and the house are.

