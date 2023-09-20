Wednesday, September 20, 2023
I am tired of investing in music with no returns, laments singer Brian Avie

by Editorial Team
By Alfred Byenkya

R&B singer and songwriter Brian Avie, real name Brian Baguma, has expressed fatigue about the low returns he gets from music.

“I am tired of investing money in something which doesn’t give me returns. Recording and music promotion is an expensive business when you don’t have a manager or a sponsor,” he sobbed.

The Njakulinda singer said many artistes, especially upcoming ones like himself, spend a lot of money in trying to sustain their careers, only to wind up broke.

“I want to do another business, which is less expensive. How can you keep on investing in a business which takes sh50m and it gives you returns of sh20m? I’m a grown man now, who is interested in planning for my future. Let me channel my resources to something else and maybe do music as a part-time activity or I could quit forever. I’m only left with one project before I call it quits.

“I’m about to quit the music industry because Ugandans have failed to appreciate my music style. Secondly, producing music with no manager or sponsor has become a burden for me and it’s why I made a social media video telling my fans that I am tired of the industry,” he said in a recent television interview.

The Kyaliwajjala-Namugongo based artiste broke the hearts of his fans after announcing plans of quitting the music industry.

