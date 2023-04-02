I am the Ugandan king of reggae – Fresh Daddy asserts

By Hussein Kiganda

The Ugandan music industry is like a comedy theatre. Today, an artiste will have a hit and claim he is as big as American rapper Tupac.

Well, music comedian Fresh Daddy (Paul Mutabazi), the father of popular child star Fresh Kid (Patrick Ssenyonjo), has claimed to be the king of reggae music in Uganda after he outed a remake of the late Philly Bongole Lutaaya’s song Born In Africa.

Appearing on TV days ago, the Mazike singer claimed he had been told to redo the song by the late Philly Bongole Lutaaya.

“I heard the voice of the late crying out loud to me as the reggae king to do justice to the track, which I respected”, he said, in response to whether he had got the rights to redo the song.

“After seeing Eddy Kenzo spoil the song, I decided to make a proper remake of it and now it is signed and sealed that no one can jump on the track better than me,” Fresh Daddy said.

In February, Grammy Award nominee Eddy Kenzo dropped a remake of the same song and received a lot of back lash from music analysts and critics. To many Ugandans, if Kenzo’s remake is a half-cooked egg, Fresh Daddy’s remake is both half-cooked and rotten.

Fresh Daddy is known for his comic songs such as Mazike, Bakyaawa, Kaki Kobaza and Nafuuka Mulaasi, a combination of all of them cannot match any of raggae legend Maddox Ssematimba’s songs.