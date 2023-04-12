Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Uncategorized

I am the Queen Of The West, singer Omega 256 proclaims

by Editorial Team

By Hussein Kiganda

Western Uganda singer Omega 256 (Shamim Murerwa), known for her song, This Year, has proclaimed herself the ‘Queen of Western Uganda’ after the song became a hit in Kampala.

During an interview, she stated that she is big enough to head a region and needs no recognition by way of awards.

“I am the Queen of the West who needs no recognition from their awards as long as my fans enjoy the vibe,” Omega 256 said.

Over the years, several female western musicians such as; Lady Mariam, Sister Charity, and Penny Patra, have held the same spot, but fell off the radar when they made attempts to capture the central region.

The only artiste based in western Uganda who has stood the test of time has been Ray G. He broke the mainstream barriers with Omusheshe, a collabo with Spice Diana.

Well, the difference between Ray G and Omega 256 is that she broke through the central region with a single and he did with a collabo.

Omega 256 joined the music industry in 2017 and got a breakthrough in western Uganda in 2018 with songs such as Ninterwa, Weekend, Keeza and Ndera.

