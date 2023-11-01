I am the greatest Ugandan musician of all time – Maurice Kirya

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Singer Maurice Kirya has boldly asserted his position as the most iconic musician in Ugandan music history, promoting a better lifestyle story.

“I proudly declare myself as the preeminent Ugandan musician of all time, and I’m bestowing these accolades upon myself,” proclaimed Maurice Kirya on his Twitter account.

Backed by his exceptional talent, distinctive style, and profound influence on the music scene, Kirya firmly believes that he has rightfully earned this prestigious title. Over the course of his career, he has consistently pushed the boundaries and shattered expectations, truly pioneering the Ugandan music landscape.

Kirya’s exceptional ability to seamlessly fuse different musical genres, such as soul and R&B, has enraptured audiences both at home and abroad. Whether he’s performing in intimate venues or on grand stages, his infectious energy and unbridled passion make each show an unforgettable experience.

While some may argue that there have been other influential musicians in Uganda’s history, Kirya’s undeniable talent, versatility, and transformative influence on the industry should not be underestimated. His consistent production of outstanding music, his commitment to promoting Ugandan music globally, and his unwavering dedication to leveraging his platform for positive change all combine to make him an undisputed icon in the annals of Ugandan music.

Maurice Kirya’s self-proclamation as the greatest Ugandan musician follows his highly various successful intimate concerts at the Kampala Serena Hotel. Despite sparking debates online, Maurice remains undeterred and maintains unshakable confidence in his monumental contributions to the Ugandan music industry, firmly positioning himself as the greatest Ugandan musician of all time