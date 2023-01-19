I am the best artiste in Uganda, A Pass brags as he returns with new song

By Joan Murungi



For quite some time now, Alexander Bagonza alias A Pass has been off the music scene. The singer last released a song titled Tebali Ready eight months ago before taking a break from music, perhaps to focus on his ambassadorial duties or to mint money from other sources besides music as he has become his mantra.

In May 2022, he scooped an ambassadorial deal with OraQuick, a company that supplies HIV self-testing kits in Uganda.



Well, A Pass has once again bounced back with a song entitled Bweweyisa Obulungi.



In the song, he laments about how many people are being exploited by others for being good.

Typical of A Pass, he also took time to brag about his vocal prowess.

“We all know that talk is cheap, but I am the best artiste in Uganda. It’s proven that I am the best. It’s the

fact. The best artiste is back to music,” he revealed.