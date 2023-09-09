Saturday, September 9, 2023
Lifestyle

I am team Sheebah although Cindy is a good performer – Lydia Jazmine

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Lydia Jazmine has stated that picking a side in the Sheebah versus Cindy battle is a very easy one because she is good friends with one and not with the other.

The Masuuka singer said besides having a music collaboration with Sheebah, they are good friends, and that she has reached out in regards to the battle set for Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala on September 15, 2023.

“I spend time with her at the federation (Uganda National Musicians Federation, where both are members),” Jazmine elaborated.

That said however, she conceded that Cindy is great with her art as a singer, songwriter and on stage.

“I am not close with Cindy so I can’t describe her well, but we have met a few times and she’s been nice to me. She is talented and good at live music. She’s a good songwriter, and even Sheebah acknowledges that. I mean you acknowledge a good thing,” said Jazmine while appearing on a local radio this week.

