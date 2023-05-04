Thursday, May 4, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News I am still on good terms with Rema, says Kenzo
Latest News

I am still on good terms with Rema, says Kenzo

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Hussein Kiganda

For a considerable amount of time, there has been a widely-held belief that the relationship between singer Eddy Kenzo and his former lover and baby mama, Rema Namakula, is strained.

Despite Rema moving on with her life, people still believe that there is unfinished business between the former couple.

However, Kenzo has a different perspective on the matter. During an interview, the Weekend singer explained that he holds no ill feelings towards Rema, and that their distance is due to her being a married woman whom he respects.

He affirmed that they are co-parenting amicably, and Rema trusts him enough to allow their child, Aamaal, to spend time with him.

“I don’t have any problem with her. Haven’t you seen me with Aamaal? If she can give me her child to spend time with her, what impression does it give you?” Kenzo said.

He acknowledged that while he has no problem with Rema, he cannot simply meet up with her without an invitation, as she is now married to someone else, Dr. Hamza Ssebunya, and that she deserves to be respected.

“Despite both of us being musicians, she is someone’s wife. If I wish to see her, I will wait to be invited, or I will invite her along with her spouse,” Kenzo stated.

Furthermore, the singer refuted allegations of being envious of Rema’s husband, affirming that he is happy for her and contented that she found someone to settle down with.

You may also like

Match fixing: FUFA suspends eight after probe

Cindy shares first video with her adorable son

Photos: MK Army creates buzz at the corporate league

I fell out with my ground manager, not Jeff Kiwa – Pinky

Prima Kardashi explains endless trips abroad

Spice Diana mocks Rukundo Egumeho performance critics

Filmmakers call for better working conditions in industry

Naamala’s vibe ku meeri excites revellers

Singer Mesarch Semakula thanks Jose Chameleone for commercializing music

How it went down at the Marketer’s Night

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.