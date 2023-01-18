I am still on good terms with Abtex – Serena Bata 

By Hussein Kiganda

Songstress Serena Bata (Serena Batamuliza), a former member of Abtex Promotions, which is owned by Promoter Abtex (Abbey Musinguzi), has revealed that she still talks to Abtex as a friend despite having been fired from the record label months ago.

Well, following the New Year’s day tragedy at Freedom City where 11 people were reported dead in a stampede, Abtex was thrown behind bars. Since then, Serena Bata has been sympathising with her former manager and some people have perceived this as a plot to win Abtex’s favour back.

The events’ promoter signed Bata after she fell out with embattled socialite Sipapa. A few months later, he fired her after a photo circulated, showing her smoking at a hang-out spot.

The Single And It’s Okay singer bickered with Abtex over her sacking, deeming it unprofessional.

Abtex

“I still find the way I was fired to be unfair. Having a contract with him didn’t mean I didn’t have a life of my own to live,” Serena said in an interview after she was fired.

“I have no problem with Abtex. We talk and he still gives me work. I will always treat him like a father. I respect him. We can’t clash. He was fed with wrong information which led to our small misunderstandings. He rushed to make decisions that were not good for both of us,” she said.

It should be noted that Serena’s two former managers have had a taste of prison.