I am politically ‘dense’, admits Mesach

By Jeff Andrew Lule

Although it is uncommon for many people to be brutally honest about themselves, musician Mesach Semakula has no trouble doing so.

During an interview on on Urban TV’s Rush Talk Show, Mesach was asked why he was not joining politics like fellow musicians because he had a big fan base.

His response: “I am politically ‘dense’.”

Mathias Walukaga, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine and Hilary Kiyaga are some of the musicians-turned politicians.

Mesach explained that politics is very confusing, yet he always wants to make promises he can fulfil and live in peace.

“However, I only urge my colleagues who are already involved in politics to keep their pledges. I think that everyone has a purpose, which is why I enjoy studying in class before taking action on anything,” the Kankutendereze hitmaker continued.

On his upcoming concert, Mesach Semakula @46, scheduled for May 19 at Serena Hotel Kampala, Mesach promised to show his fans his absolute best.

“I want my fans to come and I sing for them. I’m not good at surprises, so don’t anticipate any; I’ll just going to sing. Expect quality sound and outstanding performance. Steven Jean and Dr. Tee are to oversee the production. Just expect the best,” he said.