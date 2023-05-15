I am not unlucky. My concert was a success, Martha Mukisa

By Kampala Sun Writer

Black Magic Entertainment singer Martha Mukisa debut concert registered an underwhelming turn-up. To several observers, the long-awaited Sisaaga concert was a flop.

For a concert priced at a modest sh20,000 (ordinary) and Sh30,000 for VIP, the sight of empty seats prompted the debate on to whether she is just unlucky or is the venue jinxed following the New Year deaths during a concert at Freedom City.

Martha Mukisa performs for a handful of revellers during her concert. File Photo

The singer however insists she registered a resounding success. SISAAGA CONCERT was a success we thank God,” Martha Mukisa posted. Her comment comes after fellow singer Kapa Kat cast a spell on her by claiming that there was no way one would pay to attend a concert of a musician who has only one resounding song, ” Sango” which is a collaboration with singer Eddy Kenzo.

Even when the crowds stayed away, Martha Mukisa had support from fellow musicians. Spice Diana, Nina Roz, Vinka, Kabako, Zafaran, Green Daddy, Alien Skin, Fresh Kid, and Vivian Tendo among others played for the small audience from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM before Martha Mukisa made a grand arrival at exactly 11:00