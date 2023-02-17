I am not ready for a child – Aroma

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Aroma (Aroma Kyava Erimukama) is not thinking about bearing a child anytime soon.

In an interview, the Team No Sleep new signee frowned when she was asked about her plans to have children.

Aroma explained that she is still very young and not fit to have children. She added that she is also chasing a Grammy Award, so she would consider going into the labour ward when she grabs one.

Aroma is one of the fastest-growing female musicians in Uganda. She came on the scene with songs such as Akayimba, Butida and Toneya, after which she added Wakimala and Nakumala.

She grew bigger with Yoola, a collabo song with B2C.

Several other female artistes have put motherhood on hold, especially when they are at the peak of their careers. A few of them, who were probably in their prime, managed to have children.

While Sheebah, Spice Diana, and Kapa Cat are in the same bracket with Aroma, others like Rema, Cindy and Karole Kasita visited the labour ward.