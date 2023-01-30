I am not fazed by breakup rumours

By Alex Balimwikungu

TV personality Remmie Nakitto a.k.a Precious Remmie is putting up a brave face amid claims she broke up with her lover Raymond Bindeeba.

The Sanyuka TV presenter introduced her fiancé Raymond Bindeeba in a very organized and colourful ceremony in June last year.

The invite-only ceremony took place in Kawanda Kanyogoga Wakiso District where Precious Remmie’s parents reside.

After the widely publicized function, Precious Remmie through her socials treated her fans and followers to a series of photos. However, at the dawn of the New Year, she talked less and less of him until news of their split was brought up this week.

It was revealed that Bindeeba crawled back to the arms of an ex in the US, and they live as man and wife. The couple is expecting a new family member.

When the findings were put to Precious Remmie, she claimed she wasn’t bothered by the swirling rumours.

In one video, she is seen dancing to Madox Sematimba’s Omuyimbi. She captioned it: “Hey guys thanks for following me and of course liking. we have made 2m likes today now let me dance for u. Keep up the great work.”

In the comment sections, the reactions were mixed. In another video shared Monday, she captioned: “Banange guys don’t forget to take some water because the sun is too much, I don’t want to see anybody dehydrated,”

During her morning show on Monday, she hinted that the break up was getting on her nerves. She said: “What makes me laugh most is that girls are usually the ones cheering on…. and I ask myself, fellow woman, if they chuck me, will the man marry you?… How do you benefit?”